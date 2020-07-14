Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Possible record breaking high temperatures will continue along with elevated Fire Weather

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect another very hot day under sunny skies. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of our forecast area through 7 PM today. High temperatures will be in the 105°-110° degree range. The rest of our area is under a Heat advisory that will take effect at 12 PM today and continue through 8 PM this evening. It will be a dry heat. There will be a gusty south wind. Because of this combination, we will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

Very hot and dry weather will continue for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday. It will be breezy. Portions of the Big Country will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

By the weekend, high temperatures will decrease into upper 90’s. Dew points will be on the increase. Expect weekend dew point values in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday will see high temperatures in the upper 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER*Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday