Tuesday, July 14: Continued sunny and hot

The Summer time Heat Wave we have been under the last several days will continue to be the pattern for all of the Big Country as Heat Advisories remain in effect. For today we will see sunny and hot weather with a high of 108 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see a few passing clouds and an overnight low of 80 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.