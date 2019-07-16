Tuesday, July 16, 2019: The heat continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Upper level ridging will increase as we head throughout the week. A thermal ridge will hang out just to our west as well. As a result this week will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will be around 100° with heat indexes in the 100° – 105° range. There will be little to no chances for rain as we head through the week.

As a trough in the jet stream passes by, north of our region, a cold front may reach far enough south to have an effect on our weather. If it does pass over the Big Country it will give us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Confidence isn’t great in this cold front moving through so for now, for Monday, a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms is appropriate. The temperature will also cool off slightly.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Muggy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday