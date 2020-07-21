Tuesday, July 21, 2020: Seasonable day with an isolated rain shower or storm

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With dew points in the lower 60’s, it will feel humid. There will be a light ESE wind. During the middle afternoon and continuing through around sunset there is a slight chance for isolated rain showers and non-severe storms. Most of us will stay dry.

The rest of the work week will see near seasonable average temperatures. It will be humid though. The forecast will be mostly dry, however there are a few small chances for rain and storms. The best chance for activity is on Wednesday.

The weekend will see high temperatures in the lower 90’s. There will also be a chance for rain and storms. Sunday will see the best chance.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday