Tuesday, July 23, 2019: Cooler and less humid

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday and Wednesday will be gorgeous days. Starting today and continuing through the rest of the work week we will finally get a break from the oppressive heat and humidity. Dew points will drop down to the low 50’s and upper 40’s. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80’s. Afternoon highs will slowly increase to normal by Friday.

As we return to a south southeast flow by the end of the week, temperatures and dew points will continue to increase. The weekend will see high’s in the middle 90’s. By Monday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday