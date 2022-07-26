FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hundred degree heat will return today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from around 103° to 105°. This will increase the risk of heat related illness. Make sure to hydrate and practice and heat safety. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky. It will also be very dry. Relative humidity values will drop into the teens. The combination of the dry air and the winds will give us fire weather concerns. Knox County is under a FIRE WEATHER WARNING today from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening.

It will stay warm and breezy tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s under mostly clear skies.

The humidity will increase a little bit by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in hundreds.

Friday will see those high temperatures drop into the upper 90’s. There is a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. There will be a breezy SSE wind.

Triple digit heat will return Saturday. There will be a warming trend as we head into next week. It will be breezy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday