Tuesday, July 27: Oppressive heat continues

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Taylor County Constable’s Office moves away from stun guns, opts for ‘paintball’ guns
Video
Top Stories
‘Stop it!’: Tennessee pastor threatens to oust members wearing masks
Video
Three injured after pedestrian walks into I-20 in Abilene
Video
Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist DPS with arrests at the border
Child tax credit: Why you may want to opt out of monthly payments this week
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
2021 Players to Watch: Leo Holsey, Sweetwater
Video
Top Stories
Wylie Little League and Junior League wins state titles
Video
2021 Players to Watch: Xavier Wishert, Jim Ned
Video
Texas, Oklahoma inform Big 12 of plans to exit, opening door for negotiations with SEC
Abilene High finds sense of normalcy with spring and summer workouts
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Tres heridos después de que un peatón ingresara a la I-20 en Abilene
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de julio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Los hospitales del Big Country sufren escacez de enfermeras
El aeropuerto de Abilene busca ayuda de mercadeo para impulsar el negocio de un vuelo directo a Houston
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de julio, 2021
Video
Casos de COVID-19 del Condado Brownwood/Brown aumenta 189% desde la semana pasada
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, July 27: Oppressive heat continues
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 04:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 04:22 PM CDT
Tuesday, July 27: Oppressive heat continues
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Needing volunteers, Abilene Hunger Coalition prepares for Summer Meal Program
Video
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
Three injured after pedestrian walks into I-20 in Abilene
Video
Only 38.8% of Abilene population vaccinated, lower than state and national average as COVID-19 cases increase
Video
43 vaccinated Texans have died from COVID-19 since February 8
80-year-old Potosi woman still getting pure joy from water skiing
Video
Caught on video: Woman attacks store owners after card declined
Video
Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist DPS with arrests at the border
Report: Carcasses, bones, multiple dogs seized during animal cruelty investigation in Eastland County
Abilene High finds sense of normalcy with spring and summer workouts
Video
False memories, time of death analyzed during Week 2 of Rodney Reed’s appeal hearing
Video
Report: Officer spots Abilene man firing shots into air during road rage incident
Video