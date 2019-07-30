Tuesday, July 30, 2019: Hot and humid with a slight chance for pm thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As a steep ridge moves over our area today, it will be hot and mostly sunny. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for the southern Big Country. Severe thunderstorms is very unlikely, however strong wind gusts, dangerous lighting, and heavy rain will be possible. Activity will taper off as the evening progresses.

For Wednesday, a thermal 850 hpa ridge will linger off to the west and the surface flow will become more southerly. As a result, dew points will drop to around 60 and temperatures will rise to the triple digits. High temperatures will continue to be around 100° through the work week. It will be sunny as the steep ridge remains the dominant weather feature.

By the weekend, the ridge will shift to the west. This will put us in a northwest flow aloft. As a result, cloud cover will increase and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will be introduced. This will cause temperatures to fall to around average by Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: W 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday