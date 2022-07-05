FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. Expect high temperatures in the middle 100’s under sunny skies. The record daily high for Abilene today is 103°. This what set in 1971. Today I am forecasting 103°. It is very possible that the high will creep above the 103° mark and set a new record daily high. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will stay warm as they fall into the upper 70’s. South winds will stay breezy.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar days with the oppressive heat hanging on. Expect a breezy south wind.

The winds will settle on Friday as temperatures get even warmer. Expect highs well into the middle 100’s with light south winds. There won’t be much relief overnight. Saturday and Sunday will feature lows in the 80’s. Temperatures this high will cause an increased risk for heat related illness. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday