Tuesday, July 7, 2020: Very warm and humid day with isolated rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A frontal boundary will be hover near I-20 through the afternoon. Areas to north of it will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 90’s. Areas to the south will see more clouds than sun and feature chances for rain showers and non-severe storms. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s to near 90°. It will be humid as well.

Dry weather will settle in on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the increase as well. Expect triple digit temperatures by Thursday. The weekend looks exceptionally hot. High temperatures records are in danger of being broken beginning on Saturday and continuing through the forecast period.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday