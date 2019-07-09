Tuesday, July 9, 2019: Dangerous heat Tuesday-Wednesday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Dangerous heat will return to the Big Country today and Wednesday. High pressure will dominate the area as 850 hpa ridging coincides on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cause temperatures to rise into the low 100’s. It will be a bit humid, so heat indexes in the middle 100’s can be expected. Practice heat safety. If you have to be outside, frequent breaks in air conditioned buildings should be taken. If possible reschedule any outside activities to the early morning or late evening. Wear light weight, light colored, and loose fitting clothing.

A cold front will push through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning moving northwest to the southeast . This will give us a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during this time frame. It will also cause temperatures to cool down into the middle 90’s for the end of the week.

As upper level ridging persists through the weekend, it should be dry and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Mild night. Muggy. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Cold front late pm. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 > ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Cold front early am. Humid. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday