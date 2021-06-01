Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Forecast dries out as flooding concerns continue

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain chances will come to a halt today. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning leaving us with partly sunny skies. There will be a light north wind. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70’s. That is around 10° below average. Most areas will stay dry through the evening, however there is a small chance for thunderstorms in our western counties. The time-frame looks to be this evening. If a storm does enter those areas it may be strong to severe. Even through rain chances through tonight will be very small, flooding concerns will still linger for creeks, lakes, rivers, and other flood prone areas. There are multiple flood warnings in effect for areas in and around the Big Country.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under partly clear skies. There is a slight chance for showers and storms as well. Most areas will stay dry. The winds will shift from the north to the south southeast. It will stay light.

Rain showers and storm chances will return each day this week. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday