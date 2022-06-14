FORECAST SUMMARY:

Above average temperatures will return today. Expect highs near 100 degrees with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. The humidity will increase a little today. Expect it to feel a degree or two hotter than what the thermometer is reading. There will be a gusty south wind.

It will stay warm tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s. South winds will remain gusty as cloud cover increases.

The hundred degree heat and the gusty winds will continue on Wednesday. It will be mainly sunny. There is a 10% chance of showers and storms.

The winds are forecast to decrease a little on Thursday.

The weekend will stay hot with a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 15-20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday