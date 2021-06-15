Tuesday, June 15, 2021: Not as humid today with seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable weather will return today. High temperatures will jump into the middle 90’s. It won’t be as humid as the past few days. There will be a light east northeast wind. Our far southern counties will have a very small chance for rain showers and storms. Most of us will stay dry.

Overnight, there will be a light south wind under a clear sky. These conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60’s for most areas.

Hot, sunny, and dry weather will then settle in. Wednesday through Saturday will be in the middle 90’s.

Temperatures will jump up to the upper 90’s on Sunday. It will be breezy. This day happens to be Father’s Day and the official first day of summer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day and Summer Solstice): Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday