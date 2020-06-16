Tuesday, June 16: Sunny, warm, and windy for Wednesday

No big changes are in store for the forecast other than just a few more passing clouds will be possible later today but look for things to remain on the hot & dry side. For this afternoon look for an afternoon high up around 94 degrees with a light breeze from the 5-15 mph out of the south southeast. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.