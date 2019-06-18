Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Severe weather possible…hot temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As hot dry air to the west mixes with warm moist air over our area, numerous to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. Timing looks to be this evening continuing into the night. Main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding. An unstable air mass with dew points in the upper 60’s will be over the Big Country. This coupled with veering winds and sufficient lapse rates will make severe weather a possibility.

Low level ridging will occur during the end of the work week. This along with lots of sun will cause temperatures to skyrocket into the triple digits. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be around the 100° mark with Thursday being the warmest day of them all.

An upper level low pressure system will move west to east over Northern Utah and Southern Idaho on Friday. This will put us back in a southwest flow aloft. Being downstream the trough axis, upper level divergence may generate shortwaves that could pass over our area, This along with possible dryline mixing will give our area chances for rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. Details this far out are uncertain so a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms will be sufficient.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ENHANCED TO SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS TO SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly sunny. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *ENHANCED TO SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS TO SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly cloudy. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 40% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

