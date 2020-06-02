Tuesday, June 2: Sunny and warming up on Wednesday

We will be looking for one more day of tropical weather before a high pressure ridge moves in and brings some summer weather to the Big Country. For your Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. We will see a 20% chance of showers later in the day with winds staying light out of south at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mild with an overnight low of 68. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.