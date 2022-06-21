FORECAST SUMMARY:

Well above average temperatures will stay in the forecast for today. Expect highs in the low one hundreds with mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. The wind will decrease a little.

Wednesday will be a similar day with highs in the low hundreds. It will stay breezy and dry with lots of sun.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday through Saturday. The threat of heat related illness will be an issue with highs well up into the middle hundreds.

A cold front looks to move in Sunday. Temperatures won’t cool down all that much. Sunday will be in the upper 90’s as the winds pick up out of the NNE. Monday will see highs in the middle 90’s. Rain chances do not look to promising with this front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: NE 10-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday