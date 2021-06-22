Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Pleasant today with hot weather returning tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After some morning clouds, the afternoon looks to be sunny. Highs will only reach the middle 80’s. That is around 10° below average. There will be a light east southeast wind. The winds will pick up slightly this evening. Enjoy this gorgeous day!

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see an increase in cloud cover. There will be a breezy south wind.

There will be warming trend Wednesday through Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90’s by Thursday. Thursday and Friday will see gusty south winds.

Chances for rain showers and storms will move in this weekend. Saturday will be hot and feature a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in Sunday and Monday. A cold front will push through late Sunday morning. This will usher in cooler temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday