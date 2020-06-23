Tuesday, June 23, 2020: Decreasing clouds with cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After the passage of a cold front, temperatures on Tuesday will only top out in the upper 80’s. After a cloudy start, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday will feature similar temperatures along with a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms.

The forecast will dry out by the end of the work-week as seasonable temperatures settle in.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer. The winds will be breezy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday