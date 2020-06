100 degree weather will not be an issue today as we will be under the influence of a cold front that will bring much cooler weather to the Big Country for the rest of the week. For your Tuesday we will see cloudy skies through the day with a 30% chance of showers. The afternoon high will be up around 89 degrees today. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of east northeast at 5-10 mph.