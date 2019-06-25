Tuesday, June 25, 2019: Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms…Quiet weather ahead

FORECAST SUMMARY:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon continuing into the night. Forecast upper level shortwaves are forecast to pass over the ridge axis possible causing isolated showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low.

As steep upper ridging settles in we will see a return to summer like weather. The rest of the forecast period looks to be dry and a little warm. A steady south wind will keep the humidity elevated through the end of the workweek.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday