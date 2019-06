The last rain chances for a while will move in this afternoon, but the chance for an isolated thunderstorm will remain very low. Highs will climb into the 90s across the Big Country with sunny skies. There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm after 3:00 pm and before midnight across the northwestern half of the Big Country.

High pressure will build into West Texas into Wednesday and keep rain chances away for the foreseeable future as we enter a very summer-like weather pattern. Expect skies to remain sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s for at least the next week.