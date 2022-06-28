FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. There is a 30% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however heavy rain and dangerous lightning are possible. There will be a breezy northeast wind.

The forecast will dry out tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70’s. There will be a light east wind under a partly clear sky.

Wednesday through Friday will see dry weather and average to slightly above average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s.

Independence Day Weekend holds some more chances of rain and storms. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to enter Southwest Texas Thursday and travel north. It will stay east of our area, however it will cause moisture to increase over the Big Country and Heartland. This will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The forecast looks to dry out Sunday.

The Fourth of July itself will see highs back in the hundreds with lots of sun. There will be a breezy south wind. It will be dry. The combination of the winds and the dry conditions will increase our fire weather concerns.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday