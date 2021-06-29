Tuesday, June 29, 2021: Below average temperatures and chances for rain/storms will continue

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will be a very similar day to Monday. Highs will reach the middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. That is around 10 degrees below average. There will be a 50% chance for rain showers and storms. Severe weather is not likely, however heavy showers will be possible. This is because of the combination of high moisture content in the air, light east southeast winds, and an increase in instability. The main concerns are local flooding, lightning, and strong winds.

Overnight, chances for rain showers and storms will taper off. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and low 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will decrease a little for Wednesday and Thursday, however showers and storms will still be possible. There will be a little more sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under partly sunny skies.

Chances for rain and storms will increase on Friday. This is because a cold front will move into the Big Country. Temperatures fall into the middle 80’s.

Chances for showers and storms will continue through the Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will remain below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday