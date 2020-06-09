Tuesday, June 9, 2020: ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER danger today… dry, windy, and seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:
A Pacific cold front will move through our area this AM. Behind the front expect a breezy NW wind, dry dew points, and very warm temperatures. These conditions will be more favorable for the initiation and spreading of wildfires. The Storm Prediction Center has has highlighted us in the Elevated Fire Weather polygon.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.
Expect a hot and dry start to next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER* Sunny. Windy. Dry. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NW 10-20 G30 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: N 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 90°
Average Low Temperature: 67°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:45 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday