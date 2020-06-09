Tuesday, June 9, 2020: ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER danger today… dry, windy, and seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A Pacific cold front will move through our area this AM. Behind the front expect a breezy NW wind, dry dew points, and very warm temperatures. These conditions will be more favorable for the initiation and spreading of wildfires. The Storm Prediction Center has has highlighted us in the Elevated Fire Weather polygon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER* Sunny. Windy. Dry. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday