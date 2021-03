Our second round of strong to severe storms is expected later tonight for at least the eastern half of the Big Country. This setup will be similar to this past Saturday's storms in the form of a squall line again.

Tonight: We're looking ahead for a 40% of rain and storms for the eastern half of the Big Country. Abilene could see the beginning stages of the system setting up but should generally stay out of the storms way. Storms will begin to build around midnight and push east and out of the area by around 3 to 4 am. Temps will bottom out around 50 degrees, with strong winds kicking in by the early morning hours.