Tuesday, March 17, 2020: Severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unsettled weather with some chances for Severe weather is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy with high’s in the middle 70’s. During the afternoon and continuning into the overnight there is the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells. Storms will then become more linear as they travel west to east across our area into the overnight. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

*YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY* Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high’s in the upper 70’s, and will feature the highest severe wearther potential for the week. During the evening and continuning into the overnight there is the potential for numerous severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells. If this is the case, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storms will then become more linear as they travel west to east across our area. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

A cold front will move through our area during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Behind the front, there will be cooler and quiter weather.

Thursday will see highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies.

Friday through the weekend will be cool. Sunday will feature a chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain/storms. PM 80% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: *YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY* *ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain/storms. PM 90% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. AM 60% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 10-20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:46 A.M.

Sunset: 7:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday