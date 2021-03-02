Tuesday, March 2, 2021: A very nice afternoon with mild temps, sunny skies, and light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a cold morning, expect a very nice afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 60’s under a sunny sky. There will be a light southwest wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Wednesday will be the pick of the week. High temperatures will warm into the low to middle 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

Thursday will see those winds pick up. It will be a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s. Chances for rain Thursday night into Friday morning have been taken out of the forecast.

Friday morning will feature a cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the middle 60’s. There will be a gusty north wind.

Saturday will see highs in the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will warm to near 70° under sunny skies. There will be a breeze.

Monday will warm even further. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE > ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 6:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday