Tuesday, March 24, 2020: Warm, breezy, and sunny day… hot weather wed-fri

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Drier air will enter the area today as temperatures reach the low to middle 80’s. The skies will be sunny. There will be a breeze out of the WSW. Compressional warming, due to the breeze, will help to warm temperatures above seasonal average.

Hot and dry weather will settle for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90° on both days with lots of sun.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. A cold front will move through late Friday evening into Friday night. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be seasonable with lots of sunshine.

Expect another slight chance for rain and storms for next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday