FORECAST SUMMARY:

Above average temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s with mostly cloudy skies. Areas in the Western and Central Big Country will become partly sunny during the afternoon. There will be a gusty south wind. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 10:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. this evening for portions of the Western and Central Big Country. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas with dry air in place. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect today from 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. tomorrow for portions of the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. South wind gusts will be as high as 45 MPH in those areas.

A west to east moving pacific cold front will push through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. As the front passes through, thunderstorm chances will return. Storms are expected from around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday for the Central and Eastern Big Country as well as the Heartland. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Chances for thunderstorms will end around 3:00 a.m. or 4:00 a.m. tonight. Cooler air will then be rushed in by a strong west southwest wind. The skies will clear tonight with low temperatures falling into the low to middle 50’s.

Wednesday will feature unseasonably cool temperatures and gusty NW winds. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. An isolated rain shower will be possible Wednesday night for areas north of I-20.

The winds will settle on Thursday as they turn to the north. It will be a very pleasant day with afternoon highs in the low to middle 70’s. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will see the winds pick up out of the south. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80’s with gusty south winds and partly sunny skies.

A dry cold front will move through Saturday morning. It will be seasonable and breezy.

The winds will increase a little on Sunday as temperatures warm to the middle 80’s. It will be dry.

The next chance of thunderstorms will be Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Cloudy. 70% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 7:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday