FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the upper 60’s to near 70° under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Southern areas will be a few degrees warmer. There wil be a chance for rain showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. During the evening and continuing into the overnight there is a good chance for rain and thunderstorms. Some of these storms (Mainly in the far southeastern Big Country) may become strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail, gusty winds, lightning, and flooding. Isolated tornodoes cannot be ruled out for these areas.