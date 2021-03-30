Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Unseasonably warm and windy with a cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will start out mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 80’s for most. There will be a gusty wind. The wind will shift from the SSW to the north during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. The forecast will stay dry.

It will be a chilly night. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 40’s under partly clear skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

Wednesday through Friday will feature below average temperatures. The mornings will be cold with low in the 30’s and 40’s. Highs should be in the middle to upper 60’s along with gusty winds and partly sunny skies.

The weekend will see a return to the 70’s. It will remain windy and dry.

By Monday, temperatures will be back in the 80’s. It will be windy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW > NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 10-20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 7:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday