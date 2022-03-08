FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will stay in the forecast for Tuesday. Expect highs in the low to middle 50’s. There will be a light northeast wind. After a cloudy morning, expect a lot of sun this afternoon. Cloud cover will exit the area from the west to the east. The Eastern Big Country may see a few areas only reaching the upper 40’s as cloud cover hangs on a little longer.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Mild temperatures will return on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 60’s along with a sunny sky. There will be a slight SSE breeze.

A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon. Expect a west wind to turn to the north during the middle afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50’s as cooler air builds in behind a breezy north wind. Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight. Chances for precipitation will begin Thursday evening and continue through Friday morning. A light wintry mix of snow and sleet will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning. At this point it looks to be a low impact event. That being said, precipitation types and amounts are not clear being this far out. Stay with KTAB for the latest updates.

Friday will be cold and windy. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The weekend will feature a big warm-up. Don’t forget that the clocks get turned forward 1 hour Saturday night. Sunday will be in the 70’s. Dry air and a strong SSW wind will make fire weather a concern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 30% PM Rain showers (possible wintry mix). Breezy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: W > N 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Wintry Mix. Windy. High Temperature: 39° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 6:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday