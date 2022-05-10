FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will cool down very slightly today, however the humidity will increase. This will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer is actually reading. Expect highs in the upper 90’s with partly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel like the low hundreds. The moisture will help to fuel storm chances. Storms look to fire up on a dryline west of our area Tuesday afternoon. During the evening those storms will move into our area. Storm chances will be with us from 6:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m. tonight. The best chance of storms will be from about 7:00 p.m. through 12:00 a.m. tonight. Scattered severe storms are possible in the Western and Central Big Country.

Storm chances will end tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s. There will be a breezy SSE wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a continuation of the unusually hot temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s with lots of sun. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday will see above average temperatures with a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms. Most areas will stay dry.

Sunday and Monday will see dry weather settling in with a warming trend. Triple digit heat will return Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 50% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S>SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 50% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: WSW>N 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 20-25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:44 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday