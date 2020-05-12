Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Warm and pleasant day with a slight chance for showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a warm and pleasant day for most. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80’s as cloud cover decreases across the area. There will be a slight chance for storms beginning late this afternoon and continuing through the night. In NW areas, a few strong to possible severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. Most of us will stay dry.

A better chance for thunderstorms will return Wednesday evening. Severe weather will be possible with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

Thursday looks to be dry at the moment with high temperatures in the low 90’s. The atmosphere will be unstable, so if any storm does form it will have the potential to become severe.

Friday and Saturday will feature a better chance for shower and thunderstorm activity. A few of these storms may be strong to severe as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday