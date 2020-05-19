Tuesday, May 19, 2020: Triple digit heat today!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will warm even further than yesterday, and it will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures should top out in the lower to middle 100’s. The northern Big Country will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe storms during the late afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday will cool into the middle 90’s. That is still around 10 degrees above seasonable normal’s. There will be a chance for rain showers and storms during the evening.

Thursday and Friday will feature slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90’s.

The weekend will see better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool into the near 90° range. That is still unusually warm for this time of year.

Seasonable temperatures will return for Memorial Day. There will also be a 50% chance for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S>E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday