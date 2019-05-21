Weather

Tuesday, May 21: Gusty winds remain in the forecast

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows 59-61 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G25mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 88-91 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G20mph. 

