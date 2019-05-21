Tuesday, May 21: Gusty winds remain in the forecast
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows 59-61 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G25mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 88-91 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G20mph.
More Stories
-
FORECAST SUMMARY:
-
A more settled weather patter returns through next week now with…
-
As rain continues to exit the Big Country this moring, sunny skies…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.