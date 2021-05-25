Tuesday, May 25, 2021: Very warm and humid today with storm chances tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After some morning rain showers and thunderstorms, the afternoon looks mainly dry. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled though. Any storms that do fire up will have the chance to become severe. Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be the main issues. It will be very warm and humid. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Better chances for rain and storms will move in late this evening and tonight. Severe weather will be possible. Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be the main hazards. A line of storms will fire up in the western Big Country around 10 pm and track east. It should exit our area by around 4-5 AM.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and feature a warming trend. We should be in the low 90’s on Thursday. This day will also see a slight chance for rain and storms in the evening. Most areas will stay dry.

A better chance for storms will be seen on Friday. Highs will reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

The Memorial Day weekend looks warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Saturday will feature a chance for rain and storms. Sunday and Monday look mainly dry, however the winds will pick up.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday