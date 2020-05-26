Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Nice and pleasant today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Get ready for a pleasant Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The northern Big Country has a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. There will be a light NNW winds with dew points in the 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both features chances for rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather will be possible. Temperatures will be seasonable.

The forecast will dry out Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking warm, sunny, and quiet. Saturday will see high’s in the middle to upper 80’s. Sunday will warm into the low 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: Light and Variable.

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday