Tuesday, May 28, 2019: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 68-70 degrees. SE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 78-80 degrees. SE winds will be 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and storms tonight and a 90% chance for rain and storms tomorrow.
After a quiet weekend and start to the week, Wednesday is looking to…
FORECAST SUMMARY:
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Big Country…