Tuesday, May 28, 2019: Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 68-70 degrees. SE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 78-80 degrees. SE winds will be 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and storms tonight and a 90% chance for rain and storms tomorrow.
 

