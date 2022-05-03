FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a lot cooler than Monday after last night’s cold front. Most areas will see high temperatures reach the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer and feature a few more clouds. Those areas look to stay dry, however a stray shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will fall stay mild tonight as the winds turn to the southeast. The winds will be breezy under mostly cloudy skies. Areas north of I-20 have a slight chance of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. That being said, a few may become strong and produce small hail and gusty winds.

Thunderstorm chances will ramp up Wednesday. The morning will feature a slight chance of storms with chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected during this time. Anything from large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and dangerous lightning will be possible. Thunderstorm chances will continue into the night as a cold front moves through.

Thunderstorm chances will taper off Thursday. It will be a warm day with decreasing clouds.

We will then get into a big warm-up. Friday will see highs in the middle 90’s. Triple digit heat is forecasted for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: N 10-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday