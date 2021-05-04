Tuesday, May 4, 2021: A cooler and breezy day with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cooler and drier air will be ushered in by a breezy north wind behind yesterday’s cold front. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70’s. After some morning clouds, the afternoon will turn sunny. There will be a north wind around 10-20 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. The winds will become light this evening.

Expect a chilly night. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 40’s.

Temperatures should recover to near average on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then settle in. Thursday should be a degree or two warmer.

Friday will see highs in the middle 80’s. It will be windy and mostly sunny.

The weekend will see highs in the low to middle 90’s. It will be windy as well.

The next chance for showers and storms will be Monday of next week. For now, juts going with a 20% chance because of uncertainties being this far out. Highs will be in the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 49° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday