KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Tuesday, May 4: Sunny and pleasant on Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, May 4: Sunny and pleasant on Wednesday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories