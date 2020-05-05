Tuesday, May 5, 2020: A lot cooler today with a gusty north wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This gusty NNE wind will stick with us through the day. Otherwise, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Dry weather with a warming trend will be seen Wednesday – Thursday. Expect high temps to return to the low 90’s on Thursday.

A cold front will move though the area Friday AM. This will usher in cooler temperatures and give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. It will be windy behind the front as well.

The weekend will be dry and sunny. It will feature cooler than usually early May highs.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 51° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday