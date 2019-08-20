Tuesday Morning Forecast: Break from the 100s on the horizon

Triple-digit temperatures return again today as some kiddos head back to school! Highs will climb into the lower 100s for the sixth day in a row for Abilene. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated after school if you plan on being outdoors!

High temperatures will once again climb back to around 100° tomorrow, but an end to the 100s looks likely as we head into the end of this week. Temperatures will still be above average with highs in the mid and upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. However as we head into the beginning of next week, it looks likely we will see a couple more 100s return once again.

Today: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

