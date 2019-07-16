Tuesday Morning Weather: Triple-digit heat sets in starting today

Triple-digit temperatures make a return to the Big Country today. Highs this afternoon will climb to around 100° with sunny to mostly sunny skies and a breezy, southerly wind. Heat index values will be anywhere from 102° to 105° today, increasing the risk for heat related issues.

This stretch of hot weather will not be ending any time soon, as afternoon highs are expected to stay around 100° all week long and into the weekend, as winds stay breezy and skies stay sunny. Make sure you are finding ways to beat the heat this week.

Ways to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed

Take frequent breaks from the heat

Check on or bring in outdoor pets

Always check the back seat before locking the car

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index up to 105°.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

