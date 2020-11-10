Tuesday, November 10, 2020: Seasonable fall-like temperatures return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will decrease through the morning hours. The chance for rain showers will continue through the late morning hours. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 70° under sunny skies. The southeast Big Country and Heartland areas will be a few degrees warmer. NW winds will be around 5-15 MPH. Overnight, it will get cold. Light winds, clear skies, and dry air will make it a good night for radiational cooling. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday through Thursday will be dry with a warming trend. Thursday will warm into the upper 70’s.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night and continue through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be windy and dry.

Sunday and Monday look dry and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 10-20 G25 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 5:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday