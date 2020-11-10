Tuesday, November 10: Sunny and dry for Wednesday

A cool front moving through the Big Country today will keep temperatures on the cool side as we go through the rest of your Tuesday making it feel more like fall across the entire area. For your Tuesday look for lots of sun behind the sun but only warming up to around 69 for an afternoon high. The winds will be out of the northwest and be fairly light at around 5-10 mph. For this evening we should see clear skies and cool readings coming in at around 42 for an overnight low. The winds will be from the southeast very light at around 5 mph.