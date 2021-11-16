Tuesday, November 16, 2021: Record breaking warmth with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Record breaking heat is expected today. The daily high temperature record for today in Abilene is 83°. I am forecasting 87°. A few areas in the northern Big Country may reach the 90’s. That is around 15° – 20° above average. There will be a gusty SSW wind under a sunny sky.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. The forecast will stay dry, however temperatures will cool a little. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The winds will settle on Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s. Friday morning lows will be in the middle 30’s.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. This will cool us down a little and give us a small chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday